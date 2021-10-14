Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

HNDL stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

