Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MS&AD Insurance Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MS&AD Insurance Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY opened at $16.26 on Thursday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.48.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

