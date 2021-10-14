Liquity (LQTY) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Liquity has a total market cap of $68.23 million and $593,851.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $6.09 or 0.00010563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00071308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00122972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00078472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,854.38 or 1.00341890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.23 or 0.06454054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002899 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,801 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

