Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $601,000 in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IART. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.78.

NASDAQ IART opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

