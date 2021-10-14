Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,978,000 after purchasing an additional 418,096 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,551,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,196,000 after acquiring an additional 123,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 587,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,947,000 after acquiring an additional 123,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,501,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,388. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

AMKR stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

