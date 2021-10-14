Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.27 Million in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,910,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,374,000 after purchasing an additional 233,330 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE:HOG opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.