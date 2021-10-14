Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 89.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,189 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,896 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 70.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,524 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 791.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 157,613 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 236.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 801,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Cowen upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

