Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,300 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaixin Auto by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KXIN stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Kaixin Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

