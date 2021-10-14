Short Interest in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Rises By 125.9%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of iSpecimen stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. iSpecimen has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in iSpecimen during the second quarter worth $85,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in iSpecimen during the second quarter worth $1,625,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in iSpecimen during the second quarter worth $4,334,000. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.