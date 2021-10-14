Watts Water Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.72 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE WTS opened at $169.28 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

