Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BECN. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

