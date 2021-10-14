Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 50.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $786.25 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.87 and a 12-month high of $814.90. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $763.48.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

