9,000 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

