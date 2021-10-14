Geode Capital Management LLC Has $167.42 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $167,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

