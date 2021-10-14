Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Mattel worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mattel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. Mattel’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

