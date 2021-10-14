Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $21,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $13,568,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

