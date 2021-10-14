Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after buying an additional 3,980,002 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,470,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,312,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,306,000 after buying an additional 385,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,187,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after buying an additional 486,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after buying an additional 347,894 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TEVA opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

