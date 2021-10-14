Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WH. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $223,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after purchasing an additional 616,418 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,858,000 after purchasing an additional 569,337 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 800,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 500,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

