Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 14,741 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 515.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $418.91 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.85 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.53.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

