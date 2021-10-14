Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 20,175 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,498 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 20,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $736,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.61 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

