Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 52.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after buying an additional 91,787 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $151.49 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRC. KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

