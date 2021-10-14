Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,474 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

Shares of CCI opened at $169.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

