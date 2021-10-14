Kore Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,342,000 after buying an additional 185,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,381 shares of company stock worth $75,140,618 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.31.

NYSE SQ opened at $242.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.13 and a 200-day moving average of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a PE ratio of 212.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

