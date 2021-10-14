Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 15,209 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

