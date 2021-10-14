JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $39.67 Average PT from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NYSE JKS opened at $52.62 on Monday. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944,455 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

