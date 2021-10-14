Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $109.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average is $116.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $570.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $83.16 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

