ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Receives $38.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FORG shares. Mizuho started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $32.42 on Monday. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.