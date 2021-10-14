ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

