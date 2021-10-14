Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average of $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

