Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.990-$-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $344.17 million-$344.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.25 million.

GOL opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.