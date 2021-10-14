Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on REI. Truist raised their price target on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $377.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 131.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 511,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,263.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ring Energy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 590,582 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,127,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 1,263.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 1,268,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 754,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

