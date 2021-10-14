Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “
Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $16.20.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
