Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

