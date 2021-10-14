Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $143.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.80. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $235,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,971.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,044 shares of company stock worth $2,906,938. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,025,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 146,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,815,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

