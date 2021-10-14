Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

GKOS opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology.

