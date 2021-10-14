Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 572,027 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,160,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after acquiring an additional 296,889 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

NYSE SEE opened at $55.88 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

