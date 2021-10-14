Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.35 Million Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NTNX opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $830,834.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

