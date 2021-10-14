South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

SPFI stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. UBS Group AG increased its position in South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

