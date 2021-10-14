Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Announce -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.39). AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $9,242,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $10,373,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 73.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 225,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $757.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.86 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

