Zacks: Analysts Expect Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XOS’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that XOS will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XOS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOS. Wedbush initiated coverage on XOS in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of XOS from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

XOS stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. XOS has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

