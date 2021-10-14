Offshift Hits 24-Hour Volume of $308,453.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $308,453.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00003896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,864.33 or 1.00216795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00060703 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00052104 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001759 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.31 or 0.00525312 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

