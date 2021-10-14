EpiK Protocol (EPK) One Day Volume Hits $464,822.00

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000951 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $24.23 million and $464,822.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00071308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00122972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00078472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,854.38 or 1.00341890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.23 or 0.06454054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002899 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

