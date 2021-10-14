1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $505,556.00

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $159,123.59 and approximately $505,556.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00071308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00122972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00078472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,854.38 or 1.00341890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.23 or 0.06454054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002899 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

