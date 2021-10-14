DexCom, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $548.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.21. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 104.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,766 shares of company stock worth $22,883,487. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.