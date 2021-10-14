Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE HR opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 119.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $5,173,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.