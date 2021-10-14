CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

CF Industries has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CF Industries to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

CF Industries stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $63.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of CF Industries worth $67,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

