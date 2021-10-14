FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Cut by Analyst

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alignment Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.89). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $543,924,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.