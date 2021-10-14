FY2021 EPS Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Cut by Analyst

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

NYSE:BEN opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 36.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

