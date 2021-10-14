Oppenheimer Comments on Discover Financial Services’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $18.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.06.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.07. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,018,000 after purchasing an additional 569,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.