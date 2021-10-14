Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Shiseido Company, Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Shiseido in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shiseido’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

SSDOY stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of -383.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.40. Shiseido has a one year low of $61.10 and a one year high of $79.55.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

