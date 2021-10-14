MGIC Investment Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,574 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 67,944 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 632,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 396,828 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,777.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

